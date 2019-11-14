Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,706,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,919,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

