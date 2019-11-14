CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.58.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.