China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,004. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

