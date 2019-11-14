China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.77, 23,360 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 49,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.