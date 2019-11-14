Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the September 30th total of 293,800 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Chinanet Online stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chinanet Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

