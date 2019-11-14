Christie Group (LON:CTG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), 7,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 3,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

