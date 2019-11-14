Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00019117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $30,611.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.