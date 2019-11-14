Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CINF traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. 36,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,146. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

