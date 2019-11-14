Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

CSCO opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

