Citigroup Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $65.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 725,646 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after purchasing an additional 351,054 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Magna International by 172.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 188,220 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 27.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Magna International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113,851 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.