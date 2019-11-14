CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading Down 1.4%

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.18, approximately 147,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 185,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.