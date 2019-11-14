Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 322,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,275. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 281.18% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities set a $3.00 target price on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Laidlaw downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

