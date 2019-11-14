Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the September 30th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 393,635 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.05. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.