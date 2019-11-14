Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Clorox by 209.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 75.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,870 shares of company stock worth $2,484,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.34. 13,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

