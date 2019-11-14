Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 6,045 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

