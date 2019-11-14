Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Shares Up 7.4%

Cloudcommerce Inc (OTCMKTS:CLWD) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,452,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,214,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cloudcommerce had a negative return on equity of 66.31% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

Cloudcommerce Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

CloudCommerce, Inc provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

