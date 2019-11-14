CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLS stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 248 ($3.24). 69,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.18. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 271.50 ($3.55).

In other news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 172,045 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £449,037.45 ($586,746.96). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 322,150 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £834,368.50 ($1,090,250.23).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

