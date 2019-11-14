CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,830,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 849,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,776,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,670,000 after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,931,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $2,111,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,601. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

