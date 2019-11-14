CNA Financial Corp Sells 22,200 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

