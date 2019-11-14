CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $506.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.97. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 289.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.