Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $159,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $306,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

