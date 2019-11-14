Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCH. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,047.50 ($39.82).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,610.23 ($34.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,465.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.56.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.76 ($5,320.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 474 shares of company stock worth $1,232,490.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

