Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Trading Up 6.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 119,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 28,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

