Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 1,056,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,442,415.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,367 shares in the company, valued at $80,506,506.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $30,362.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,486 shares of company stock worth $7,051,370. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

