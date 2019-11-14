Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Colony Capital news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at $270,583.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:CLNY remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,264,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Colony Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.