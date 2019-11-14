Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,359,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,744,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

