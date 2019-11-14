Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $872,516. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $66.01 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

