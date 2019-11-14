Comerica Bank Buys 842 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 17.0% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 26,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Wellington Shields downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CL King downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

NYSE:THO opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

