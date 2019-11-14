Comerica Bank Sells 15,928 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

