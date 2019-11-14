Comerica Bank Sells 3,424 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,535,000 after acquiring an additional 614,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 539,021 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

