Comerica Bank Sells 3,628 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in 51job by 474.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in 51job by 18.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 51job by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

