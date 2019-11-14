Comerica Bank Sells 54,818 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

