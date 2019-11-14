Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 304 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 227.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 189.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,240 shares of company stock worth $11,389,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $248.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

