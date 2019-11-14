Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.94.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,088 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.91 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.14, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

