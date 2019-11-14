Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

