Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,024 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 74,624 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDACORP by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.18. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

