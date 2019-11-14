Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of SI-Bone worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 463,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.67 million and a PE ratio of -25.24. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 4,700 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Insiders sold 383,524 shares of company stock worth $7,185,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

