Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Update

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Community First Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 4,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Community First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Community First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community First Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community First Bancshares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

