Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) COO Sells $242,098.00 in Stock

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $928.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.61.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

