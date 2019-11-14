Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Up 132.2% in October

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the September 30th total of 362,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 419,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

