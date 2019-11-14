Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

