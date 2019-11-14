Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SID traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,654. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

