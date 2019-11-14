Comparing Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) & Star Buffet (NASDAQ:STRZ)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -101.81% -437.28% -65.84% Star Buffet -4.82% N/A -9.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Livexlive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livexlive Media and Star Buffet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $33.70 million 2.32 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -1.89 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.03 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Star Buffet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Livexlive Media.

Volatility and Risk

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Livexlive Media and Star Buffet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 4 0 3.00 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livexlive Media currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 272.24%. Given Livexlive Media’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Star Buffet beats Livexlive Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

