Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 128,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.67.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compugen by 424.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

