Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CAG opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $34.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 94,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

