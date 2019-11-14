Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Signition LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE VLY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

