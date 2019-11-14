Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Up 5.2%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.03, 646,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 339% from the average session volume of 147,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 5.32.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 65,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $2,028,499.66. Also, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $841,741.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,855 shares of company stock worth $3,775,855. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

