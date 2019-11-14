Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,732.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinBene, IDEX and UEX. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $159,732.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00242626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01451984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00144626 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinEx, IDEX, UEX, CoinBene, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

