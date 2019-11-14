Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €119.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €133.59 ($155.34).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €123.30 ($143.37). The stock had a trading volume of 629,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a one year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.