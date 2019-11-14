Contrasting Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LAIX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LAIX and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

LAIX currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.57%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $126.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million 1.70 -$70.99 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $845.50 million 4.97 $229.01 million $5.09 17.13

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LAIX has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85% Grand Canyon Education 34.73% 20.50% 16.70%

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats LAIX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.